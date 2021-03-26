Left Front, ISF urge EC to ensure hotels in Bengal are not occupied by 'outsiders' during phase-1 polls

The Left Front and the Indian Secular Front on Friday urged the Election Commission to ensure hotels and guest houses in constituencies in West Bengal going for polls on Saturday are not occupied by ''outsiders''.

''We have seen hotels and guest houses are still being occupied by outsiders, including BJP leaders, in areas of the five districts where polling will take place in the first phase on March 27,'' CPI(M) leader Robin Dev told reporters here.

Advertisement

Dev said a delegation of the Left Front and the ISF also called upon the EC to completely ban bike rallies instead of disallowing those 72 hours before polling.

''This is departure from the EC's earlier commitment of banning bike rallies, which intimidate people. We guess the decision was modified at the behest of a party organising road shows,'' he said.

The delegation also asked for deployment of adequate forces in the 30 assembly seats going for polls.

''TMC goons sheltered by the outgoing MLA of Canning East Saukat Molla are terrorising ISF and Left supporters in the area, including Jibontola in South 24 Parganas district,'' Dev claimed.

''We voice apprehension that TMC will try to disrupt the proposed meeting of CPI(M) MP Mohammed Salim and Abbas Siddiqui of the ISF on Sunday in Jibontola,'' he added.

The two parties demanded the removal of the IC of Jibontola for being ''partial'' to the ruling TMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)