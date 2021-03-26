Left Menu

Left Front, ISF urge EC to ensure hotels in Bengal are not occupied by 'outsiders' during phase-1 polls

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:36 IST
Left Front, ISF urge EC to ensure hotels in Bengal are not occupied by 'outsiders' during phase-1 polls

The Left Front and the Indian Secular Front on Friday urged the Election Commission to ensure hotels and guest houses in constituencies in West Bengal going for polls on Saturday are not occupied by ''outsiders''.

''We have seen hotels and guest houses are still being occupied by outsiders, including BJP leaders, in areas of the five districts where polling will take place in the first phase on March 27,'' CPI(M) leader Robin Dev told reporters here.

Dev said a delegation of the Left Front and the ISF also called upon the EC to completely ban bike rallies instead of disallowing those 72 hours before polling.

''This is departure from the EC's earlier commitment of banning bike rallies, which intimidate people. We guess the decision was modified at the behest of a party organising road shows,'' he said.

The delegation also asked for deployment of adequate forces in the 30 assembly seats going for polls.

''TMC goons sheltered by the outgoing MLA of Canning East Saukat Molla are terrorising ISF and Left supporters in the area, including Jibontola in South 24 Parganas district,'' Dev claimed.

''We voice apprehension that TMC will try to disrupt the proposed meeting of CPI(M) MP Mohammed Salim and Abbas Siddiqui of the ISF on Sunday in Jibontola,'' he added.

The two parties demanded the removal of the IC of Jibontola for being ''partial'' to the ruling TMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 36,902 new cases, 112 deaths

Maharashtra reported 36,902 new positive cases, 17,019 discharges and 112 deaths on Friday, as per the State Health Department. With this, the total cases in the state surged to 26,37,735 including 2,82,451 active cases and 23,00,056 total ...

FTSE 100 logs strongest day in over two weeks on commodity-linked boost

Mining and oil stocks helped Londons FTSE 100 index end a subdued week on a positive note on Friday, and higher February retail sales underpinned optimism over a swifter global economic recovery. The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended 1 higher ...

Millions in Brazil thrown back into poverty as pandemic aid dries up

Tatiana Araujo de Sirqueira, a 33-year old single mother of six, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are almost neighbors. But they inhabit different universes.Sirqueira lives by a landfill less than a mile from the Planalto presidential...

JSW Steel plans to achieve 45 MTPA capacity well before 2030 with BPSL acquisition: Sajjan Jindal

JSW Steel plans to achieve 45 million tonnes per annum capacity well before its target of 2030 as it marks its foray into the eastern region of the country with the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd BPSL.In a letter to BPSL employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021