Solution to Naga pol issue achievable : Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday said the solution to the Naga political embroglio is achievable if the issues are discussed carefully between the negotiating parties.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government programme here, Rio said he along with Opposition leader T R Zeliang and others had met central leaders in Delhi after the state assembly adopted the four point resolution on the Naga political issue.

We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and also met the Intelligence Bureau officials. We also met the NSCN(IM) leaders in Delhi and shared our mind, he said.

While there is some displeasure or reactions among the negotiating parties, I feel that we can find a solution if we discuss carefully, Rio added.

