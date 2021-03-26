These are the top stories at 9.45 pm: NATION DEL67 LDALL TATA/MISTRY SC rules in favour of Tata group in battle with ex-Chairman Cyrus Mistry; verdict validates group's ethics: Ratan Tata New Delhi: In a big victory for the Tata Group, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld its removal of Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the USD 100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate, bringing the curtains down on a bitter four-year long public and legal battle.

DEL66 3RDLD BHARAT BANDH Bharat bandh: Farmers block highways, roads in Punjab, Haryana; rail services hit; partial response elsewhere New Delhi/Chandigarh: Road and rail traffic was disrupted in several parts of Punjab and Haryana during the Bharat bandh called by farmers on Friday as part of their nationwide protest against the three agri laws though there was partial response to it in other parts of the country.

BOM33 MH-HOSPITAL-2ND LDALL FIRE 9 COVID-19 patients dead in fire at Mumbai mall hospital Mumbai: Nine coronavirus patients died in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in a Mumbai mall on Friday, civic officials said, adding more misery to a state that has emerged as the hardest hit in the pandemic.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES Surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 59,118 new infections New Delhi: India saw 59,118 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,18,46,652, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL56 VIRUS-MHA-FESTIVALS Centre asks states, UTs to regulate crowd during upcoming festivals New Delhi: The Centre on Friday asked states and union territories to regulate crowd during upcoming festivals like Holi, Easter and Eid in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

DEL22 PRESIDENT-HEALTH President Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.

CAL24 AS-SHAH-2NDLD RALLY Refugees in Assam will be given citizenship rights, but infiltrators unwelcome: Shah Silchar/Patharkandi/Jagiroad/ (Assam): In his first direct reference to the controversial CAA in the run-up to the Assam assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said refugees will be given citizenship rights, but asserted that the BJP will not allow infiltrators to enter the state.

DEL51 INDOPAK-ARMY-MEET India and Pakistan hold brigadier-level meet on ceasefire pact New Delhi: Indian and Pakistani armies held a brigadier-level meeting at Poonch-Rawalkot crossing on Friday as a follow-up to their agreement to observe ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

DEL21 LOCKDOWN-ANNIVERSARY-MIGRANTS Exodus over as is lockdown, but many migrants struggle to get life back in order New Delhi: About this time last year, when people all over India locked down in their homes, they undertook epic journeys back to their villages – some clambering on trains and buses and others walking and cycling many hundred miles as they fled the big cities that could no longer promise two meals a day. By Trisha Mukherjee DEL19 CIC-EWS-QUOTA-CABINET Disclose cabinet note, annexure related to Constitution amendment for EWS quota: CIC New Delhi: The Central Information Commission has directed the Government to disclose the cabinet note along with all relevant correspondence and annexure related to the 103rd Constitution amendment which paved way for 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society. By Abhishek Shukla BOM20 MH-2ND LD ANIL DHARKER Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker dead Mumbai: Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker died here on Friday, a former colleague said.

LEGAL LGD32 SC-2NDLD ELECTORAL BONDS SC dismisses pleas to stay sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed pleas seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly elections, saying the scheme was in place since 2018, the bonds were released at periodical intervals without any impediment and safeguards were in place to prevent their misuse.

LGD41 SC-2NDLD ANSARI SC directs Punjab govt to hand over custody of Mukhtar Ansari to UP police New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday directed the Punjab government to hand over the custody of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is lodged in Rupnagar jail there, to Uttar Pradesh Police, saying the custody was being denied on trivial grounds under guise of medical issues.

LGD25 DL-HC-3RDLD VEDANTA-BARMER OIL Centre can ask 10 pc more share in profits from Barmer block to extend PSC with Vedanta: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday said the Centre can demand 10 per cent higher share in the profit derived from oil produced by Vedanta from the Barmer oil field in Rajasthan to extend the production sharing contract (PSC) with the company for another 10 years.

FOREIGN FGN20 BANGLA-MODI-LD ARTICLE It's time to chart a bold ambition for partnership between India, Bangladesh: PM Modi Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 deprived the region of the destiny that could and should have been ''ours to share'' as he asserted that it was time to once again chart a bold ambition for partnership between India and Bangladesh.

FGN69 PM-BANGLA-2NDLD CELEBRATIONS PM Modi hails Bangabandhu's leadership, Indian Army's contribution in Bangladesh's independence war Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's leadership and the contributions of the Indian Army in Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War as he emphasised that the two friendly neighbours must remain vigilant and united to counter threats like terrorism.

FGN65 BANGLA-HASINA-INDIA B'desh PM Hasina seeks India's pioneering role for South Asia's developmen Dhaka: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged India to take the lead role for South Asia's political stability and economic upliftment as her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi joined the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day and the birth centenary of its founder 'Bangabandu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. By Anisur Rahman FGN19 NKOREA-LD MISSILE N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response Seoul: North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile, as President Joe Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations.

