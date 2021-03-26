Left Menu

Amid COVID restrictions, Delhi BJP leader urges L-G to allow small symbolic 'Holika Dahan' rituals

This particular ritual of Holika Dahan cannot take place in homes, Kapoor said in his letter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:07 IST
Delhi BJP spokesperson Pravin Shankar Kapoor on Friday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to grant permission for small symbolic 'Holika Dahan' rituals, amid a ban on public gatherings during upcoming festivals like Holi in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Delhi reported 1,515 coronavirus cases on Thursday, highest in over three months, while five more people succumbed to the disease, the health department had said.

In a letter to Baijal, Kapoor requested the Lt Governor to at least allow small symbolic Holika Dahan outside temples on Sunday evening and issue necessary instructions to the Delhi Police about it.

He said that the Delhi Police is telling temple committees and resident welfare associations that they cannot organise Holika Dahan due to restrictions. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has banned public gatherings to celebrate upcoming Holi, Shab-e Barat and Navratri in view of rising COVID-19 cases. ''Holika Dahan (ritual bonfire) traditionally takes place outside temples or at road crossings. This particular ritual of Holika Dahan cannot take place in homes,'' Kapoor said in his letter.

