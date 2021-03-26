BJP MLA to be anointed Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara

BJP MLA from Jwalapur reserved constituency Suresh Rathore will be anointed the Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara ahead of the Somwati Amawasya Shahi Snan on April 12. Rathore paid a visit to the Niranjani Akhara on Friday and met its president Narendra Giri Maharaj and secretary Ravindra Puri Maharaj. Talking to reporters after meeting the two seers, Rathore said he wants to serve both politics and religion. Citing the example of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rathore said he is successful both as a saint and a politician. His anointment as the Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara will not affect his political career, the BJP MLA said. Akhara secretary Ravindra Puri said Rathore has deep knowledge of the Hindu Sanatan religion and culture, and deserves to be anointed as Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara.

