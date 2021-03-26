Left Menu

BJP MLA to be anointed Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara

Talking to reporters after meeting the two seers, Rathore said he wants to serve both politics and religion. Akhara secretary Ravindra Puri said Rathore has deep knowledge of the Hindu Sanatan religion and culture, and deserves to be anointed as Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:22 IST
BJP MLA to be anointed Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara

BJP MLA from Jwalapur reserved constituency Suresh Rathore will be anointed the Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara ahead of the Somwati Amawasya Shahi Snan on April 12. Rathore paid a visit to the Niranjani Akhara on Friday and met its president Narendra Giri Maharaj and secretary Ravindra Puri Maharaj. Talking to reporters after meeting the two seers, Rathore said he wants to serve both politics and religion. Citing the example of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rathore said he is successful both as a saint and a politician. His anointment as the Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara will not affect his political career, the BJP MLA said. Akhara secretary Ravindra Puri said Rathore has deep knowledge of the Hindu Sanatan religion and culture, and deserves to be anointed as Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 logs strongest day in over two weeks on commodity-linked boost

Mining and oil stocks helped Londons FTSE 100 index end a subdued week on a positive note on Friday, and higher February retail sales underpinned optimism over a swifter global economic recovery. The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended 1 higher ...

Millions in Brazil thrown back into poverty as pandemic aid dries up

Tatiana Araujo de Sirqueira, a 33-year old single mother of six, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are almost neighbors. But they inhabit different universes.Sirqueira lives by a landfill less than a mile from the Planalto presidential...

Sterling strengthens, set for 0.4% weekly gain against euro

The pound strengthened on Friday, even after European leaders stepped up warnings about limiting vaccine exports, with market participants generally upbeat about Britains vaccine rollout and economic outlook.After a meeting of European lead...

Irish court clears Norwegian Air restructuring for take-off

Irelands High Court cleared the way on Friday for Norwegian Air to raise new capital and emerge from bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway in May by approving the airlines restructuring scheme. Norwegians survival plan, announced last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021