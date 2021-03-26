Left Menu

U.S. blocks Venezuela bid to seek WTO review of sanctions

U.S. Trade Representative spokesman Adam Hodge said the panel request was illegitimate because the Maduro administration did not speak on behalf of the Venezuelan people. "The United States will reject any effort by Maduro to misuse the WTO to attack U.S. sanctions aimed at restoring human rights and democracy to Venezuela," he said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:28 IST
U.S. blocks Venezuela bid to seek WTO review of sanctions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Friday blocked Venezuela from proceeding with its dispute over Washington's sanctions at the World Trade Organization, seizing on the issue to underscore its rejection of Nicolas Maduro as the country's legitimate president. Venezuela had planned to request the formation of a WTO panel to rule on whether sanctions the United States imposed in 2018 and 2019 breached global trading rules.

The United States asked for the request to be removed, which Venezuela refused to do, prompting the trade body to suspend a meeting about this and other trade matters at the start, a Geneva-based trade official said. U.S. Trade Representative spokesman Adam Hodge said the panel request was illegitimate because the Maduro administration did not speak on behalf of the Venezuelan people.

"The United States will reject any effort by Maduro to misuse the WTO to attack U.S. sanctions aimed at restoring human rights and democracy to Venezuela," he said in a statement. The U.S. action was intended to make clear that President Joe Biden and his administration would continue its hard-line stance against Maduro and seek to pressure him to hold free and fair elections, a senior U.S. official said.

"Were the United States and other members to allow representatives of the illegitimate Maduro regime to exercise rights at the WTO on behalf of Venezuela, it would be tantamount to recognizing the Maduro regime itself," the official said. "This would be contrary to the Biden-Harris administration's firm policy supporting the people of Venezuela." Biden's administration is continuing to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. Dozens of countries have backed Guaido's claim following Maduro's re-election in 2018 in a vote Western governments called a sham.

The White House last month said it was in "no rush" to lift U.S. sanctions on Venezuela but would consider easing them if Maduro took confidence-building steps showing he is ready to negotiate seriously with the opposition. Venezuela blames Washington's sanctions - which it refers to as "unilateral coercive measures" - for the South American country's economic woes.

"Sooner rather than later Venezuela will defeat with the law what the United States seeks to impose with force," Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Twitter on Friday. The Biden administration this month also granted temporary protected status to Venezuelan migrants living in the United States, making good Biden's promise during the 2020 election campaign to give shelter to those who fled economic collapse and political turmoil under Maduro.

The Geneva-based official said Peru, Brazil and Colombia supported the U.S. position, while Cuba and Russia said Venezuela had the right to submit its request. Friday's events put the WTO in a difficult spot, given that the meeting's suspension also puts on hold other disputes and a request from more than 100 countries to re-establish the WTO's body that rules on appeals in disputes.

The United States under President Donald Trump blocked appointments to the WTO's Appellate Body, leaving it with too few members to hear cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani judge orders blasphemy probe against organisers of Women's Day march

A judge in the Pakistani city of Peshawar ordered police on Friday to open an investigation into the organisers of a march marking International Womens Day over allegations they committed blasphemy.Police in Islamabad had previously refused...

France reports 41,869 new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital system

France reported 41,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after registering 45,641 on Thursday and 35,088 a week ago, putting the hospital system under severe strain as a third wave of the pandemic rapidly escalates, health ministry data showed.T...

U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang

The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a state-led social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from Chinas Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.We ...

EU approves 24.7 mln euros of state aid for Italian carrier Alitalia

The European Commission has approved 24.7 million euros 29 million of Italian state aid for Alitalia to compensate the airline for losses suffered during the pandemic, the EU executive said on Friday. It is the third authorisation for subsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021