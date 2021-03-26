White House seeing impact on energy markets from Suez Canal blockage

White House seeing impact on energy markets from Suez Canal blockageReuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:31 IST
The Biden administration sees an impact of the vessel stuck in the Suez Canal on energy markets and will respond to the situation if needed, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
