Modi, Hasina inaugurate ‘Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum’

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Friday jointly inaugurated the ''Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum'' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here.

The museum has a digital exhibition on India’s Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Bangladesh's Father of the Nation 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The exhibition is dedicated to the lives of Gandhi and 'Bangabandhu'.

Both the prime ministers attended the inaugural programme of ‘Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum’ at Bangabandhu International Conference Center here.

“Image of Bapu and Bangabandhu together! PM @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated a digital exhibition on Bapu and Bangabandhu,” Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Twitter.

The exhibition was inaugurated at a time when Bangladesh is celebrating the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also father of Prime Minister Hasina.

