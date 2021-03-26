4 die in clashes set off by Prime Minister Modi visiting Bangladesh

4 die in clashes set off by Prime Minister Modi visiting BangladeshPTI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:21 IST
At least four people were killed and scores injured in violent protests on Friday set off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Bangladesh to celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence.
The casualties happened after students from a prominent madrasa or Islamic school and members of an Islamist group clashed with police in the southeastern district of Chattogram.
Alauddin Talukder, a police official at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, told reporters that five people with injuries were taken to the hospital and four of them died during treatment. Further details could not be confirmed immediately.
Local media reported that members of the Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, which has a network of Islamic schools, attacked government structures, including a police station and a land office, at Hathazari area in Chattogram before police took action.
At Dhaka's main mosque, clashes broke out between groups of demonstrators and police dispersed the crowd by using tear gas and rubber bullets — injuring scores of people, officials and witnesses said.
The protesters also set fire to offices of a railway station in eastern district of Brahmanbaria, disrupting train communications.
Modi's two-day visit, his first abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began, will include commemorating 100 years since the birth of Bangladeshi independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
In recent weeks, demonstrators in Bangladesh have urged the Indian leader not to visit. They also have criticised Hasina for inviting him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mitahli becomes 1st Indian woman cricketer to score 10,000 international runs
Indian investments to help Sri Lanka achieve higher growth trajectory, create more jobs: Prabhu
Indiana Jones 5: Indy may travel in search of Fountain of Youth
Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman to score 10,000 international runs
Dual International Degree in Business Management and Business Analytics from Deakin University, Australia & Jindal Global Business School to benefit Indian Students