Left Menu

Phone-tapping: Devendra Fandavis says fact-finding report full of fallacies

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday alleged that the fact-finding report submitted to the Maharashtra government by the state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte over phone-tapping allegations is filled with fallacies.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:29 IST
Phone-tapping: Devendra Fandavis says fact-finding report full of fallacies
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday alleged that the fact-finding report submitted to the Maharashtra government by the state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte over phone-tapping allegations is filled with fallacies. "Yesterday, it seems that CS Sitaram Kunte created it, not Jitendra Awhad or Nawab Malik. The Telegraph app clearly stated that if there is any crime, then this work (phone tapping) can be done. But this line itself disappeared from this report," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis alleged that according to the report, action was taken on many officers due to the opening of the report. "This report was opened by cabinet minister Nawab Malik. He has made this report public. At the appropriate time, we will keep our point in the court as and when required," he added. IPS officer Rashmi Shukla is suspected to have leaked a copy of her report pertaining to a racket on the transfer of police officials, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte stated in his report to Chief Minister Thackeray. He also alleged that Shukla had misused the state machinery for illegal phone interception.

Thackeray had sought the report from Kunte after the Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the government had suppressed Shukla's report related to the transfer of police officials in the state. The BJP demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the phone tapping allegations. A controversy over phone tapping had erupted last year after audio clips purportedly having a telephonic conversation between Union minister Gajendra Singh and Congress leaders surfaced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries initiative -IMF, World Bank

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said on Friday in a joint statement they consider Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries HIPC initiative based on a preliminary assessment.It provi...

Olympics-Japan looking to halve number of official travellers to Games-Kyodo

Japans government will begin talks soon on potentially halving the number of official travellers to the country for this years Olympics to around 30,000 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. Citing a source with ...

Pakistani judge orders blasphemy probe against organisers of Women's Day march

A judge in the Pakistani city of Peshawar ordered police on Friday to open an investigation into the organisers of a march marking International Womens Day over allegations they committed blasphemy.Police in Islamabad had previously refused...

France reports 41,869 new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital system

France reported 41,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after registering 45,641 on Thursday and 35,088 a week ago, putting the hospital system under severe strain as a third wave of the pandemic rapidly escalates, health ministry data showed.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021