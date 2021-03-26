Left Menu

Certainly, BJP is making inroads in Tamil Nadu: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said the party is certainly making inroads in the state and the enthusiasm of the crowd speaks of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:31 IST
Certainly, BJP is making inroads in Tamil Nadu: Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda . Image Credit: ANI

Nadda told ANI in Chennai.

Taking a jibe at the DMK, the BJP president said, "D stands for Dynasty, M stands for Money and K stands for Katta Panchayat, this is DMK." Nadda held a roadshow in Chennai.

Taking a jibe at the DMK, the BJP president said, "D stands for Dynasty, M stands for Money and K stands for Katta Panchayat, this is DMK." Nadda held a roadshow in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Nadda slammed the DMK-Congress alliance for being involved in a number of scams and promoting dynastic politics. "We also need to remember DMK-Congress corruption and days of policy paralysis. That is why I say their alliance is 2G, 3G and 4G... 2G for corruption of two generations of Maran family, 3G for three generations of Stalin family and 4G for four generations of Congress Gandhi family," Nadda said while addressing a public meeting at poll-bound Tamil Nadu's Thrivaiyaru.

"We have to reject the DMK and Congress' dynastic politics. From Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala and from Gujarat to the Northeast, all parties have become dynast parties and only the BJP is an exception," the BJP chief said. Backing the party's alliance with AIADMK, Nadda said, "BJP with AIADMK will see to it that development works in the state should go forward."

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

