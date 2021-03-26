Sonia Gandhi is capable of running UPA, says Nana Patole

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 ( ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has taken exception to remarks of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pertaining to leadership of UPA and said party chief Sonia Gandhi was capable of running the Unied Progressive Alliance. "Soniaji is capable. She has been running UPA for years. This is not a matter of discussion," Patole told the media here on Friday.

"Narendra Modi government is not working for the people of the country they are working only for 'hum do hamare do'," he added. Raut had said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should become UPA chief so that the alliance emerges as a strong alternative to BJP.

Patole had said on Thursday that Raut's remark about Pawar becoming the UPA chairperson was wrong. "Sanjay Raut is a Shiv Sena MP. Shiv Sena is not a United Progressive Alliance (UPA) member. He has not become an NCP MP. We have told Chief Minister that such statements are wrong and he should tell him. The Chief Minister said that he will discuss it," he said. (ANI)

