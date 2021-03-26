Left Menu

Odisha Assembly adjourned multiple times amid ruckus by Congress MLAs

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:59 IST
The Odisha Assembly was adjourned multiple times on Friday, as the opposition Congress created a ruckus in the House over the withdrawal of the Centre's farm laws.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, the Congress members led by party whip Taraprasad Bahinipati rushed to the well and shouted slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, demanding repeal of the agriculture laws.

''The Congress supports the farmers' agitation and the 12-hour bandh called by their unions on Friday,'' Bahinipati said.

The assembly failed to transact any business during the day as Congress MLAs refused to accept Speaker S N Patro's repeated requests to participate in the proceedings, prompting him to adjourn the House several times in the pre-lunch and post-lunch periods.

The BJP alleged that the Congress' ruckus was backed by the BJD members as the ruling party in Odisha was ''trying to avoid the debate on the law and order situation in the state''.

BJP whip Mohan Majhi alleged that the state government kept the proceedings adjourned with the support of the Congress in order to avoid discussion on the law and order situation in the state.

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader P K Naik said the party was ready for the discussion as the number of crimes against women has increased in Odisha during the pandemic period in 2020.

''As the House remained adjourned, we could not take up the matter,'' he said.

The BJP leader said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is also in charge of the Home Department, was supposed to participate in the debate.

''The ruling party in connivance with the Congress ensured that the subject on the law and order is not discussed in the House,'' Naik alleged.

However, Congress whip Bahinipati rejected the BJP's allegation and instead accused the BJP of having a ''deal'' with the ruling party.

''The BJD supported the three controversial farm bills in one house of parliament and opposed them in another house.

The ruling party has an understanding with the BJP,'' Bahinipati said.

Senior BJD leader Pramila Mallick accused the Congress and the BJP of having a ''secret understanding in elections''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

