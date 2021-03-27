Biden slams Georgia voting law as 'a blatant attack' on U.S. constitution

President Joe Biden on Friday condemned a new voting law in Georgia as "a blatant attack on the constitution and good conscience."

In a statement, Biden described the law, which the state's Republican-dominated legislature approved this week, as a 21st century version of the so-called Jim Crow laws once used to suppress the vote of African Americans.

