Washington invites leaders of Russia, China to a climate summit

Washington invites leaders of Russia, China to a climate summitReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 00:50 IST
The United States has invited the leaders of China and Russia for talks on climate change, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
Biden said he has not spoken with the two leaders yet "but they know they are invited."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
