Left Menu

Mexico's president invites big business to debate energy laws

Lopez Obrador characterized the lower prices paid by companies as a state-sponsored subsidy and called them an "injustice." But, Lopez Obrador added, it was only fair that the beneficiaries of former President Enrique Pena Nieto's policies have the right to reply. He invited the bosses of Walmart's Mexico unit (Walmex) , conglomerate Femsa, breadmaker Grupo Bimbo, and Spain's Iberdrola to debate the existing laws at the presidential palace in Mexico City, without specifying a time.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-03-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 01:18 IST
Mexico's president invites big business to debate energy laws
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexico's president on Friday invited the heads of some of the most prominent companies in the country to defend the merits of his predecessors' energy policies, which he says give the private sector preferential treatment over public sector interests. "Big business corporations and retail chains pay lower rates than consumers for household consumption ... and we believe those subsidies paid with the people's money should disappear," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

The president and executives of the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) have criticized energy laws enacted by previous administrations, as well as the companies benefiting from those policies. Lopez Obrador characterized the lower prices paid by companies as a state-sponsored subsidy and called them an "injustice." But, Lopez Obrador added, it was only fair that the beneficiaries of former President Enrique Pena Nieto's policies have the right to reply.

He invited the bosses of Walmart's Mexico unit (Walmex) , conglomerate Femsa, breadmaker Grupo Bimbo, and Spain's Iberdrola to debate the existing laws at the presidential palace in Mexico City, without specifying a time. He also invited representatives of local newspapers Reforma and El Universal, as well as Spain's El Pais to come as well, arguing the media has taken the side of the private sector against his reform of the energy sector.

Last week, a Mexican court ordered a definitive suspension of Lopez Obrador's contentious new electricity law, as he called for the Supreme Court to settle the matter. Lopez Obrador noted that Bimbo and Walmex both filed legal challenges against the law. He described the appeals as an effort to maintain favorable terms from prior regulation.

Walmex, Femsa and Bimbo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. civil rights groups sue Georgia over voting restrictions, as Biden attacks law

A coalition of civil rights groups has filed a federal lawsuit challenging Georgias sweeping new voting restrictions, arguing that the Republican-backed law is intended to make it harder for people particularly Black voters to cast ballot...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong recovery hopes

The SP 500 and Dow rose in a broad-based advance on Friday with technology, healthcare and financial stocks providing the biggest lift as investors bet on a recovery that is expected to deliver the fastest economic growth since 1984. The SP...

Olympics-Tokyo Games next 'Free Solo' moment for climbing

The Olympics could take climbing to new heights says Alex Honnold who might have had winning a gold medal as his goal growing up instead of an historic free solo climb up El Capitan if the sport had been part of the Summer Games.Honnolds he...

Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court to let them defend Trump immigration rule

A group of Republican state officials on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow them to take over the defense of a hardline immigration rule issued by former President Donald Trumps administration that barred immigrants likely to requ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021