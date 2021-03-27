Biden says Xi, Putin welcome at climate summit April 22

The United States has invited the leaders of China and Russia to participate in a global summit on climate change in April, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday.

Biden told reporters he had not yet spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin about it, "but they know they're invited." Biden is planning a global summit on climate for Earth Day, April 22, part of his effort to elevate climate change as a top priority. It is expected to be virtual given pandemic restrictions.

Climate change is one area U.S. officials believe it is possible to do business with China and Russia, despite deep differences on a host of other issues. Biden, speaking as he departed the White House for a weekend at his Delaware home, also said he had just spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, indicating the subject was also the climate summit.

Climate was also a topic when Biden spoke to European leaders on Thursday in a virtual summit of the European Council. The Biden administration is expected to announce its target for reducing carbon emissions by the time of the summit.

