Left Menu

Poland asks U.N. Security Council to discuss treatment of Poles in Belarus

The United States chairs the Security Council this month. "The president urges the raising of the issue of democracy in Belarus, human rights, civil rights, but he emphasizes that the Polish minority has become an innocent victim of persecution in Belarus," Duda's senior aide Krzysztof Szczerski was quoted as saying by PAP.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-03-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 01:59 IST
Poland asks U.N. Security Council to discuss treatment of Poles in Belarus
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Polish President Andrzej Duda has asked the United Nations Security Council to discuss the human rights and treatment of Poles in neighbouring Belarus, state news agency PAP reported on Friday. The appeal came in a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden. The United States chairs the Security Council this month.

"The president urges the raising of the issue of democracy in Belarus, human rights, civil rights, but he emphasizes that the Polish minority has become an innocent victim of persecution in Belarus," Duda's senior aide Krzysztof Szczerski was quoted as saying by PAP. "Today, Poles in Belarus are particularly severely treated by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko," he said.

Lukashenko, 66, Belarus' ruler for 27 years, has faced mass protests since he was declared winner of a presidential election last August which the opposition says was rigged. He has denied electoral fraud and police have cracked down on the protests, which attracted hundreds of thousands of people before giving way to smaller marches.

Poland, which borders Belarus, on Wednesday accused Belarus of persecuting its Polish minority after the head of a group representing the Polish diaspora had been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Suez crisis adds to pandemic supply worries for European, U.S. retailers

A stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal threatens to make it even more difficult for European and U.S. retailers to keep products in stock during the coronavirus pandemic.The Suez Canal saga that began on Tuesday and could go on f...

Front-line workers and now shooting witnesses, Colorado grocery staff confront dual tragedies

The staff at a Colorado King Soopers grocery store found themselves targeted by a mass shooter this week, after a year in which they faced the coronavirus pandemic as front-line workers.Three - Teri Leiker, 51 Rikki Olds, 25 Denny Stong, 20...

Deutsche Bank can sue Madoff feeder funds over $1.6 billion claims sale

A U.S. judge said on Friday Deutsche Bank AG may sue two offshore funds for allegedly reneging on an agreement to sell the German bank 1.6 billion of claims in the bankruptcy of swindler Bernard Madoffs namesake firm.Deutsche Bank had accus...

Brazil sees record 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths, health ministry says

Brazil saw a record 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday, with 84,245 new cases of the coronavirus.It is the second record for daily deaths set this week as the virus continues to devastate Latin Americas largest co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021