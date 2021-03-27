Biden says he suggested to UK's Johnson a plan to rival China's Belt and Road

Biden says he suggested to UK's Johnson a plan to rival China's Belt and RoadReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 02:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative.
"I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden told reporters. The Belt and Road initiative is China's flagship campaign to build infrastructure across Asia, linking it to Europe.
