Biden says he suggested to UK's Johnson a plan to rival China's Belt and Road

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 02:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative.

"I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden told reporters. The Belt and Road initiative is China's flagship campaign to build infrastructure across Asia, linking it to Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

