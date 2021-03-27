Left Menu

Assembly polls: Nadda urges voters to ensure participation while following COVID-19 norms

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 08:26 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has urged voters to come out in record numbers and "participate in the festival of democracy" by exercising their right to vote in the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam which began on Saturday morning. Taking to Twitter, Nadda also asked voters to take precautions against COVID-19.

"Today is the first phase of polling in the West Bengal assembly elections. Your vote will decide the future for you and the state. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy by taking all precautions against COVID-19. Remember, first vote, then breakfast," the BJP chief tweeted. "Today is the first phase of polling in the Assam assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this sacred festival of democracy in record numbers and set a new voting record. Additionally, wear masks and maintain social distancing," he added.

In the first phase of West Bengal elections, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls. The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray. In Assam, polling is being held in 47 constituencies across 12 districts of the state.

A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district. The polling in West Bengal will be held till 6:30 pm while in Assam, voting will take place till 6 pm. (ANI)

