Aides to New York Governor Cuomo subpoenaed in sexual harassment probe - WSJ

The New York state attorney general's office has subpoenaed dozens of officials in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration as part of a probe into sexual harassment accusations, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Friday. https://on.wsj.com/3lUDiZE Cuomo's aide Melissa DeRosa, whose title is secretary to the governor, was among the officials to receive a subpoena earlier this month, the newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters was unable to confirm the report immediately. Spokespersons for Cuomo did not immediately respond to Reuter's request for comments. Cuomo, 63, is resisting pressure to resign following the flurry of accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct and revelations that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The governor has denied any wrongdoing, though he has acknowledged it had been a "custom" for him to kiss and hug people when greeting them. He has said he was sorry if his behavior had made "people feel uncomfortable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)