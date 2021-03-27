Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly elections: 7.72 pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am

Voter turnout of 7.72 per cent till 9 am was recorded as the polling for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections is underway, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:03 IST
Visuals from a polling centre at Purba Medinipur, West Bengal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Voter turnout of 7.72 per cent till 9 am was recorded as the polling for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections is underway, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI). Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.

All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The polling will end at 6.30 pm. As many as 730 coys of central forces, including 92 for Bankura, 169 for Purba Medinipur, 139 for Paschim Medinipur, 186 for Purulia and 144 for Jhargram have been deployed for this phase.

Further, there are 10,288 Control Units, 10,288 Ballot Units and 10,288 voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs). The EC has also made arrangements for 2,560 reserved Control Units, 2,787 reserved Ballot Units and 3,492 reserved VVPATs. The state is witnessing a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

