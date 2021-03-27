Left Menu

Nilam Sawhney to be new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh

Retired IAS officer Nilam Sawhney will be the new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh. Her first task is expected to conduct Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad polls in the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:28 IST
Nilam Sawhney to be new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh
Retired IAS officer Nilam Sawhney.. Image Credit: ANI

Retired IAS officer Nilam Sawhney will be the new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh. Her first task is expected to conduct Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad polls in the state. Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan has given his consent to the proposal of the state government and approved the name of Sawhney, for the post of State Election Commissioner, subject to her resigning from her existing post.

The tenure of present SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will be completed by the end of this month. Kumar has been quite unconventional in his tenure from the last one year of his service. His adjourning the process of local body elections on the pretext of the COVID-19 pandemic just few days before the announcement of nationwide lockdown had infuriated the ruling party YSRCP in the state.

Resulting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself accused the SEC of playing caste politics in favour of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Both SEC and the government have been involved in many legal battles which are yet to be resolved. The state government had also brought a new SEC earlier, however, Ramesh Kumar fought a legal battle and got reinstated.

Reddy had Sawhney first appointed her as the Chief Secretary of the state. Even after she is retired from service, Jagan took her as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister. The elections for Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad in the state which were adjourned by Ramesh Kumar are still due.

Ramesh, in his recent communique, said that he would not conduct the elections for MPTCs and ZPTCs and his successor will conduct them. The YSRCP-led state government which has swept all local body elections-- gram panchayats, municipalities, and corporations -- wants to complete the winning streak with MPTC and ZPTC elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

One of the Kansas Legislatures most powerful lawmakers was charged Friday with driving under the influence and a felony offense for trying to elude law enforcement while speeding the wrong way on highways in Topeka.Senate Majority Leader Ge...

US proposes retaliatory action against India's equalisation levy

The United States has proposed retaliatory action against taxation including equalisation levy EL on digital services by India and other countries. New Delhi says it will examine the proposed action and will act accordingly. The government ...

IBRF Global Declares Sushma Group as the Best Developer in Chandigarh

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Recently, IBRF Global, a Delhi based leading non-broking real estate research firm, declared Sushma Group as the best developer in Chandigarh. The survey was conducted recently in Chandigarh amongst the reno...

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines himself at home

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to social media, the Little Master informed that all other members at his home have returned a negative COVID result.I have been testing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021