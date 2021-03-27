Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:49 IST
Assam elections: 9.47pc turnout recorded in first two hours of polling

An estimated 9.47 per cent of the total 81.09 lakh electors exercised their franchise till 9 am in 47 constituencies of Assam where polling is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in the first phase of elections on Saturday.

While the polling so far has been peaceful, some complaints of EVM glitches were lodged, an Election Commission official said.

Long queues were seen outside polling booths with voters and election officials adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

First voters in many polling stations were greeted with saplings.

Voting began at 7 am in the northeastern state to decide the fate of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and a host of ministers and opposition leaders, the official said.

Altogether 264 candidates, including 23 women, are in the fray, he said.

A total of 300 companies of security forces have been deployed in the first phase, in which people are voting at 11,537 polling stations across 12 districts of upper Assam and the northern bank of Brahmaputra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

