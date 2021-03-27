Derek O'Brien makes veiled attack at Suvendu Adhikari, says Bengal's daughter will defeat Bengal's traitor in Nandigram

Left Menu

In a veiled attack at BJP candidate in Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday said "Bengal's daughter (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) will defeat Bengal's traitor in Nandigram Assembly seat.

In a veiled attack at BJP candidate in Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday said "Bengal's daughter (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) will defeat Bengal's traitor in Nandigram Assembly seat. Speaking to ANI, he said, " TMC will win Bengal. Bengal's daughter will defeat Bengal's traitor in his own backyard at Nandigram. Members of tourist gang will continue to do what they do best - try and destroy every institution in India."

Adhikari, a former TMC leader, joined the BJP ahead of Assembly polls. Adhikari is a sitting MLA from Nandigram, a seat where Mamata Banerjee has decided to contest this time instead of Bhawanipur. Polling in Nandigram constituency will be held in the second phase of the assembly election on April 1.

He also lambasted West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on his remark that Banerjee should wear Bermuda shorts if she wants to show her plastered leg. "Women in Bengal will continue to wear sarees any way they want," O'Brien said.

Addressing a rally in Purulia on Tuesday, Ghosh said: "She (Mamata) wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas?" The state is witnessing a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

Meanwhile, the polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies. Voter turnout of 7.72 per cent till 9 am was recorded as the polling for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections is underway, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI).

All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The polling will end at 6.30 pm. As many as 730 coys of central forces, including 92 for Bankura, 169 for Purba Medinipur, 139 for Paschim Medinipur, 186 for Purulia and 144 for Jhargram have been deployed for this phase. (ANI)

