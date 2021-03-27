Assam polls: AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi casts vote in Tinsukia
President of newly-floated regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Sunday cast his vote at a polling centre in Tinsukia district during the first phase of Assam polls.ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 27-03-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 11:17 IST
President of newly-floated regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Sunday cast his vote at a polling centre in Tinsukia district during the first phase of Assam polls. Gogoi is contesting from two seats -- Duliajan and Naharkatia. The voting at both the assembly constituency is underway in the first phase of polls today.
The AJP and jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal are contesting the polls in an alliance. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.
Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will make Assam govt party to case against CAA in SC if voted to power: Gaurav Gogoi
Will make Assam govt party to ongoing case against CAA in Supreme Court if voted to power:Gaurav Gogoi to PTI.
Citizenship (Amendment) Act BJP's 'political tool' to divide society for votes, will not allow it in Assam: Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi.
Will make Assam govt party to case against CAA in SC if voted to power: Gaurav Gogoi
Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.