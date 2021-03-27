As polling underway in Assam, Bengal, Rahul Gandhi urges citizen to vote against 'divisive forces'
As the polling is underway for the first phase of Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged citizens to cast their vote against the "divisive forces". "To strengthen democracy, cast your vote against the divisive forces. Jai Hind!" read a tweet of Gandhi roughly translated from Hindi.
Polling is underway 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur in the first phase of West Bengal elections. The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.
In Assam, polling is being held in 47 constituencies across 12 districts of the state. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district. The polling in West Bengal will be held till 6:30 pm while in Assam, voting will take place till 6 pm. (ANI)
