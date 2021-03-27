West Bengal Assembly elections: 24.61 pc voter turnout recorded till 11 am amid incidents of violence

Amid allegations of violence emerging from some areas where polling is underway in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal on Saturday as the voter turnout percentage has been recorded 24.61 per cent till 11 am. The Ramnagar constituency recorded the highest voter turnout with 42.55 per cent, while the Paschim Medinipur recorded the highest percentage among districts at 35.90 per cent, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies. All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. The polling will end at 6.30 pm.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray. (ANI)

