WB polls: BJP candidate Chandana Bauri, wife of daily wager, casts vote in Bankura

BJP candidate from Saltora constituency, Chandana Bauri, who is the wife of a daily wager, cast her vote on Saturday morning during the first phase of the state assembly elections.

ANI | Bankura (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-03-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 11:57 IST
BJP candidate Chandna Bauri from Bankura's Saltora seat. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP candidate from Saltora constituency, Chandana Bauri, who is the wife of a daily wager, cast her vote on Saturday morning during the first phase of the state assembly elections. "Saltora BJP candidate Chandana Bauri went to the booth and cast her vote. Exercise your democratic rights. Voting is your right, go and vote with your family," tweeted BJP Bengal.

Bauri's name was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a previous rally in the Bankura district. "Modi ji loves people from all religions, and on the other hand, Mamata Didi divides people on the basis of religion. She does not let Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja happen. But Modi ji, for us Muslim women, abolished the Triple Talaq law," said Bauri on Sunday.

"Before the tickets were announced I had no idea that I would be selected as a candidate in the legislative assembly polls. Many people encouraged me to apply for a nomination online, but I did not think I would be able to achieve this feat," she added. In the first phase of West Bengal elections, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls.

The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The polling will conclude at 6:30 pm. In the run-up to the elections, the BJP and TMC locked horns over a number of issues, with intensive campaigning and sloganeering seeking to outdo the other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

