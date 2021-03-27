Left Menu

Bengal Assembly polls: Derek writes to EC, flags 'discrepancy' in voter turnout data

Flagging 'discrepancy' in voter turnout data, All India Trinamool Congress' parliamentary party leader, Derek O'Brien on Saturday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 12:16 IST
Bengal Assembly polls: Derek writes to EC, flags 'discrepancy' in voter turnout data
TMC leader Derek O'Brien. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Flagging 'discrepancy' in voter turnout data, All India Trinamool Congress' parliamentary party leader, Derek O'Brien on Saturday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India. "Voter turnout for ACs Kanthi Dakshin (216) and Kanthi Uttar (213) at 9:13 am was 18.47 per cent and 18.95 per cent respectively, 4 minutes later at 9:17 am voter turnout reduced to 10.60 per cent and 9:40 per cent. Such discrepancy raises a question on the genuineness of data issued by EC," he stated.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to meet the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at 12 noon on Saturday to raise 'some serious concerns', as polling for the first phase of state assembly elections is underway. Taking to Twitter, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) on how the voting percentage reduced drastically to half within five minutes.

"What is happening @ECISVEEP?! Could you explain how voting percentage drastically reduced to half within a gap of just 5 minutes?! Shocking! @CEOWestBengal, please look into this urgently!" AITC tweeted. Meanwhile, the voter turnout for the first phase for polling in West Bengal stood at 15.30 per cent as of 10:19 am on Saturday.

Hours before the first phase of polling began today, the Purba Medinipur district witnessed violence as bombing and firing took place in the Satsatmal village at the Argoal gram panchayat in Bhagabanpur Assembly constituency, injuring two security personnel. BJP candidate from Paschim Medinipur Samit Das also accused the TMC of creating a disturbance in the rural areas of the district.

In the first phase of West Bengal elections, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls. The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The polling will conclude at 6:30 pm.

The state is witnessing a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-At least 50 protesters killed in Myanmar on 'day of shame for armed forces'

Myanmars security forces shot and killed at least 50 protesters on Saturday, news reports and witnesses said, a brutal crackdown on dissent that came as the leader of the junta said the military will protect the people and strive for democr...

Four Syrians found frozen to death in eastern Lebanon

Four Syrians, two women and two children, were found dead on Friday in eastern Lebanon after having gone missing, the governor of Lebanons Baalbek and Hermel region tweeted. The four were found, frozen to death, after a search operation by ...

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' new jersey captures composition of 5 basic elements of the universe

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday unveiled the jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League IPL. Designed by renowned fashion designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil, the jersey captures the composition of the 5 basic e...

West Bengal elections: 54.90 per cent of 73.80 lakh voters exercise their franchise till 1 pm in 30 seats where

polling is underway for first phase....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021