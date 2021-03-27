Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly polls: Dilip Ghosh rubbishes TMC's poll rigging allegations

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday rubbished the allegations of poll rigging made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said Mamata Banerjee's party is losing and therefore it is making false charges.

ANI | Jhargram (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-03-2021 12:56 IST
BJP State President Dilip Ghosh speaking to ANI on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday rubbished the allegations of poll rigging made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said Mamata Banerjee's party is losing and therefore it is making false charges. "Trinamool Congress (TMC) is losing, which is why they are coming up with false narratives. They can go to the Election Commission or the central forces for resolving such problems, but they choose to make accusations," he said after he cast his vote in the first phase of Assembly polls.

"The police, which runs on TMC's whims, has become aware that 'poriborton' (change) is coming in the state, that is why they are targeting the central forces to build pressure," he said. Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.

All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. The polling will end at 6.30 pm. Both the ruling TMC and BJP are seeking to outdo each other in poll promises and campaign rhetoric. (ANI)

