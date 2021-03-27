Assam polls: Congress' Rockybul Hussain casts vote in Nagaon

Congress leader Rockybul Hussain on Saturday cast his vote in Amoni constituency of Assam's Nagaon district during the first phase of Assam assembly elections. Rockybul has been fielded as a Congress candidate from the Samaguri constituency.

In the first phase, polling is being held in 47 constituencies across 12 districts of the state. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district. The polling will take place till 6 pm.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also cast his vote at JP Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. Also, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote at a polling booth in the Jorhat district in the state.

Gogoi said that he is confident that the people of Assam are going to vote out "politics of lies and deceit" and said his party will perform well in the polls. Assam recorded a 24.48 per cent turnout till 11 am across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

