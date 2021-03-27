Left Menu

Assam Assembly polls: 37.06 pc voter turnout till 1 pm

Assam recorded a 37.06 per cent turnout till 1 pm across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:41 IST
Assam Assembly polls: 37.06 pc voter turnout till 1 pm
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Assam recorded a 37.06 per cent turnout till 1 pm across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India. The Kailabor constituency in the state has witnessed the highest voting percentage till now, while the Gohpur constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage.

The first phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Saturday and is currently underway. Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also cast his vote at JP Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. He is contesting polls from Majuli.

The polling will continue till 6 pm. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district. Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'A Court Of Thorns And Roses' series being at Hulu from Ron Moore

Hulu has roped in Ronald D Moore for the adaptation of fantasy novel series A Court of Thorns and Roses.The Outlander and Battlestar Galactica showrunner will pen the pilot of the potential series with author Sarah J Maas, according to The ...

Mahindra Electric Mobility to consolidate with parent M&M

The board of directors at Mahindra Mahindra Ltd has given in-principle approval for consolidation of Mahindra Electric Mobility in the company. Mahindra Electricity Mobility is a step-down subsidiary of MM. The consolidation will categoris...

Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of this years Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier ...

Congress appoints Rajesh Tiwari, 2 others as AICC secretaries

Congress on Saturday appointed Rajesh Tiwari, Tauqir Alam, and Pradeep Narwal as All India Congress Committee AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Rajesh Tiwari was earlier working as a parliamentar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021