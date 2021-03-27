People want Congress back in Assam, says state party chief Ripun Bora

Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora on Saturday said that people want Congress in Assam where the polling for the phase of state Assembly polls is underway. "The way the people of Gohpur have come out spontaneously, it is a clear singal that people want change and wants Congress this time," Bora said.

The Assam Congress Chief Bora, along with his family, cast his vote at a polling booth in the Gohpur district. Taking to Twitter, Bora urged people to vote for the daily wage of the tea workers in the state.

"Today your vote can ensure every tea worker in Assam gets a daily wage that they truly deserve. Congress's guarantee of Rs. 365 as their daily wages will improve their lives & that of their families. Cast your vote, wisely," he tweeted. The 60-year-old leader is trying his luck from the Gohpur seat, where his wife Monika Bora lost in the 2016 polls. He will face sitting BJP MLA Utpal Bora.

The first phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Saturday and is currently underway. Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also cast his vote at JP Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. He is contesting polls from Majuli.

The polling will continue till 6 pm. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district. Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

