West Bengal elections: 55.27 pc voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

West Bengal recorded 55.27 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm during the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:29 IST
Visuals from polling booths in West Bengal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal recorded 55.27 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm during the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday. Among the districts in West Bengal, Paschim Medinipur has the highest voter turnout, while Salboni has the maximum voter turnout as compared to other constituencies.

Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies. All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. The polling will end at 6.30 pm.

In the first phase, a total of 73,80,942 electorates will cast their votes including 7,52,938 male voters, 36,27,949 female voters, 55 of the third gender and 11,767 service electors. The Election Commission has set up 10,288 polling stations, of which 8,229 are the main and 2,059 are auxiliary.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

