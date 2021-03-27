TRS unable to digest BJP's increasing strength in Telangana: BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri
Condemning the attack on Mandal Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's scheduled tribe cell in Telangana's Nizamabad, party MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Saturday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is unable to digest the fact that BJP is getting strong at the booth-level in the state.
Condemning the attack on Mandal Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's scheduled tribe cell in Telangana's Nizamabad, party MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Saturday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is unable to digest the fact that BJP is getting strong at the booth-level in the state. "The son of the MLA from Nizamabad along with his goons attacked the Mandal Secretary of the BJP's scheduled tribe wing Badawath Ravi at Dichpally area in Nizamabad constituency," Dharmapuri told ANI.
"The attack was made just because they were working hard for building the party image. It is getting stronger at the booth committee level," the MP said. Dharmapuri further said that Ravi is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nizamabad.
He also hit out at the commissioner of Nizamabad jurisdiction and alleged that he was not able to solve many murder cases in the past. The BJP leader warned the TRS government to act as per the law and follow the rules and said that BJP would not keep quiet if such incidents take place again. (ANI)
