Assam polls: 47.10 percent voter turnout till 3 pm

Assam on Saturday recorded a voter turnout of 47.10 per cent till 3 pm across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Assam on Saturday recorded a voter turnout of 47.10 per cent till 3 pm across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). The Biswanath constituency in the state has witnessed the highest voting percentage till now, while the Dibrugarh constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage.

The first phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Saturday and is currently underway. Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also cast his vote at JP Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district.

Also, the Assam Congress Chief Bora, along with his family, cast his vote at a polling booth in the Gohpur district. Over 81.09 lakh voters, including 40,77,210 males and 40,32,481 females, are eligible to cast their votes at 1,1537 polling stations in this phase. The polling will continue till 6 pm.

A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district. Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

