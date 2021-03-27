Left Menu

TN Assembly elections: Khushbu Sundar cooks dosas as part of campaign

Actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Thousand Lights assembly constituency, Khushbu Sundar on Saturday cooked dosas as part of her election campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:54 IST
TN Assembly elections: Khushbu Sundar cooks dosas as part of campaign
Khushbu Sundar cooking dosas as part of election campaign. Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Thousand Lights assembly constituency, Khushbu Sundar on Saturday cooked dosas as part of her election campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. While Khushbu was campaigning at Thousand lights constituency in West Maada street in Nungambakkam, she stopped at a restaurant where she showed off her cooking skills.

In a bid to garner media attention, many candidates in Tamil Nadu have come up with creative ideas during their campaigns or while filing their nominations. A yoga instructor on Tuesday pulled a car walking upside down to campaign for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate and state Minister SP Velumani in RS Puram, Coimbatore. He said that he did so to create awareness about yoga and its health benefits along with election campaigning.

Earlier, an independent candidate Santosh went to file his nomination from Thanjavur constituency in Tamil Nadu carrying a watermelon as he was allotted the fruit as his symbol. Candidate Hari Nadar went to file his nomination from the Alangulam constituency wearing 4.25 kilograms of gold.

Thanga Shanmugasundaram, a representative of a farmers association on Monday paid his election deposit in coins and old rupee notes when he filed his nomination from the Ariyalur constituency. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreigners flock to Serbia for coronavirus jabs

Thousands of vaccine-seekers from countries neighboring Serbia flocked to Belgrade on Saturday after Serbian authorities offered free coronavirus jabs for foreigners if they show up over the weekend.Long lines of Bosnians, Montenegrins, and...

PM Modi meets Sheikh Hasina for talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina here on Saturday for talks during which the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide-range of issues of bilateral and mutual interests.Modi, who is visiting Bangla...

Spain to require arrivals by land from France to present negative COVID test

Spain is to require people arriving by land from France to present a negative COVID-19 test, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, amid rising numbers of French arrivals and an uptick in Spains coronavirus rate. Anyone arriving by land from...

Strange noise, tremor-like scenes trigger panic in districts

An eerie noise coupled with tremor-like scenes created a flutter in most parts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal districts on Saturday.Panic-stricken people ran helter-skelter and the spotting of an Air-Force plane at low altitude ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021