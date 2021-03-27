Left Menu

Advisory asks Goa MLAs to get tested for coronavirus

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:29 IST
The Goa Legislature has asked all the MLAs in the state to get themselves tested, a day after one of the 40 members announced that he had been infected with coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

The infected MLA from Panaji, Atanasio Monserratte, took part in proceedings of the ongoing Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly.

In a health advisory issued on Saturday, Goa Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman asked all the 40 MLAs and staff to get themselves tested at Primary Health Centres or hospitals.

''All the members should give their swab at the PHC/Hospitals of their jurisdiction, so also the primary contact, staff should also give their swab for testing at their PHCs/hospitals on 27th and 28th March, 2021,'' it stated.

The Budget session began on March 24.

