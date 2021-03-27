Left Menu

Congress announces three candidates for Rajasthan by-election

Congress has fielded Manoj Kumar Meghwal, Tansukh Bohara and Gayatri Devi for by-elections in Sujangarh, Rajsamand and Sahara Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan, respectively.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress has fielded Manoj Kumar Meghwal, Tansukh Bohara and Gayatri Devi for by-elections in Sujangarh, Rajsamand and Sahara Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan, respectively. Assembly by-polls will be held in Sujangarh, Rajsamand, Sahara (Bhilwara) and Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) after the deaths of the members of the legislative assembly in the last four months.

The polling will be held on April 17 and counting will take place on May 2. The last date for filing the nomination is March 30. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3. (ANI)

