Left Menu

Rajasthan assembly bypolls: Cong releases candidates' list

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:58 IST
Rajasthan assembly bypolls: Cong releases candidates' list

The Congress has fielded former minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal's son from the Sujangarh assembly seat which fell vacant after his death last year and is among the three constituency's going to bypolls next month in Rajasthan.

Manoj Meghwal will be contesting the by-election from Sujangarh against BJP leader and former minister Khemaram Meghwal. Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the state social justice and empowerment minister, died of brain stroke in November.

For the Sahara assembly constituency, Congress, the ruling party in Rajasthan, has fielded Gayatri Devi against BJP candidate and former MLA Ratanlal Jat. This seat fell vacant after her husband Kailash Trivedi died in October after being infected by COVID-19.

Tansukh Bohara will be contesting the bypolls as the Congress' candidate from the Rajsamand assembly constituency, which fell vacant after Kiran Maheshwari died due to the coronavirus infection in November last year.

Bohara, a social worker, has been fielded against Maheshwari's daughter and BJP candidate Deepti Maheshwari.

The list of candidates was issued by All India Congress Committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Saturday.

Polling in these three constituencies will be held on April 17 from 7 am to 6 pm, and counting will take place on May 2. The nomination process is underway and the last date of filing nomination papers is March 30.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

Lebanons largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement FPM, warned prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary blocs in talks over forming a cabinet.Hariri and A...

BJP MLA 'thrashed by farmers' in Punjab's Muktsar

A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his shirt torn off by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said.Abohar MLA Arun Narang had gone to Malout to address a press conference, which was strongly oppos...

Iran, China sign landmark 25-year cooperation agreement

Foreign ministers from China and Iran, which are both subject to U.S. sanctions, signed a landmark 25-year cooperation agreement on Saturday.Relations between the two countries have now reached the level of strategic partnership and China s...

Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital

Manila and nearby provinces will return to stricter quarantine measures from Monday, a senior official said on Saturday, as the Philippines battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that has strained hospitals.Presidential spokesman Harr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021