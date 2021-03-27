Left Menu

India & Pakistan must move beyond secret talks, resolve issues through open dialogue: Omar Abdullah

Unfortunately, for the last few years, it has been our experience that the price for opposing the Centres policies is a summon by these agencies. But, wherever these actions take place, they will be fought strongly, the NC leader said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:12 IST
India & Pakistan must move beyond secret talks, resolve issues through open dialogue: Omar Abdullah

National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Saturday welcomed the peace overtures between India and Pakistan, but said the two countries must move beyond secret talks and have an open dialogue to resolve all issues including Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Pulwama district in south Kashmir, Omar said his party has always maintained that the betterment of not only Jammu and Kashmir, but the whole of south Asia lies in the friendship between the two countries.

“It is good that the two countries are talking about friendship rather than threatening each other, but there is still much more to do,” he said.

Referring to reports of secret talks between India and Pakistan, the NC vice-president said the two countries must have an open dialogue to address all issues.

“We have heard that secret talks were held, we wish the day would come sooner when they will sit across the table and have an open dialogue on all issues and there are a lot of issues be it J-K or something else. We want them to resolve all the issues through dialogue,” he said.

Asked about the Enforcement Directorate questioning PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Omar said that is the price one pays for opposing the Centre's policies.

“From J-K to Tamil Nadu, from Assam to Gujarat, Mehbooba Mufti is not the first leader and will not be the last (to be questioned by the ED). Unfortunately, for the last few years, it has been our experience that the price for opposing the Centre's policies is a summon by these agencies. But, wherever these actions take place, they will be fought strongly,” the NC leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

Lebanons largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement FPM, warned prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary blocs in talks over forming a cabinet.Hariri and A...

BJP MLA 'thrashed by farmers' in Punjab's Muktsar

A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his shirt torn off by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said.Abohar MLA Arun Narang had gone to Malout to address a press conference, which was strongly oppos...

Iran, China sign landmark 25-year cooperation agreement

Foreign ministers from China and Iran, which are both subject to U.S. sanctions, signed a landmark 25-year cooperation agreement on Saturday.Relations between the two countries have now reached the level of strategic partnership and China s...

Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital

Manila and nearby provinces will return to stricter quarantine measures from Monday, a senior official said on Saturday, as the Philippines battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that has strained hospitals.Presidential spokesman Harr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021