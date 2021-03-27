West Bengal polls: 71.47 pc recorded till 5 pm
West Bengal on Saturday recorded 71.47 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm during the first phase of Assembly elections.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:26 IST
West Bengal on Saturday recorded 71.47 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm during the first phase of Assembly elections. Among the districts in West Bengal, Bankura recorded the highest voter turnout with 73.68 per cent till 5 pm.
Stray incidents of violence were reported from some areas that are voting in the state. Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in the state began at 7 am today with voters turning up to deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.
All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. The polling will end at 6.30 pm. In the first phase, a total of 73,80,942 electorates will cast their votes including 7,52,938 male voters, 36,27,949 female voters, 55 of the third gender and 11,767 service electors.The Election Commission has set up 10,288 polling stations, of which 8,229 are the main and 2,059 are auxiliary.
The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NY assembly speaker approves impeachment probe as calls grow for Cuomo to resign
TN Assembly polls: Former Mahila Cong chief alleges 'money power only criteria' for candidate selection
DMK announces list of 173 candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief MK Stalin to contest again from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk- Triplicane.
Even during hard times due to COVID-19, we gave free power, water and healthcare: CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.
We dream of hosting Olympics in 2048; will approach Centre and Indian Olympic Association for it, says Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.