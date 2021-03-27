Left Menu

Assam sees over 72 pc polling till 5.30 pm

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 72.18 per cent till 5.30 pm on Saturday in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC) data.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 72.18 per cent till 5.30 pm on Saturday in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC) data. The polling is being held across 47 constituencies in the first phase.

Rupohihat constituency has witnessed the highest voting percentage at 83 per cent while Barchalla constituency has witnessed the lowest voting percentage at 62.90 per cent, according to the latest trends. Nagaon district reported the highest voter turnout at 78.20 per cent while Nazira reported the lowest voter turnout at 64 per cent.

The first phase of polling for assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Saturday. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote at JP Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. Assam, Congress Chief Ripun Bora cast his vote in Gohpur district.

Over 81.09 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes at 1,1537 polling stations in this phase. The polling will continue till 6 pm. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

