Left Menu

3 flying squad members under suspension for negligence

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:53 IST
3 flying squad members under suspension for negligence

Coimbatore, Mar 27 (PTI): Three poll officials have been placed under suspension for not taking action on the reported supply of money and gifts in Valparai Assembly constituency.

District Collector S Nagarajan on Saturday ordered the suspension after he received a report from the election observer Ramakrishna Kediyar, official sources said.

Based on an information that money and gift articles were being distributed as bribe to the voters on Friday, the election observer ordered the poll officials to check and submit a report, they said.

But the officials - a member of the flying squad team and two policemen - did not take timely action prompting the observer to send a report to Nagarajan.

After an inquiry, the Collector placed the three under suspension, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attempts to refloat ship in Suez Canal to resume shortly - sources

Attempts to refloat a giant container vessel stranded in the Suez Canal are to resume at around 1430 local time 1230 GMT to try to take advantage of the high tide, three sources with knowledge of canal operations said on Saturday.If that at...

UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticized Saturday what he called disgraceful attacks on police officers after protests in Bristol, western England, against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in 10 arrests. Local p...

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

Lebanons largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement FPM, warned prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary blocs in talks over forming a cabinet.Hariri and A...

BJP MLA 'thrashed by farmers' in Punjab's Muktsar

A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his shirt torn off by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said.Abohar MLA Arun Narang had gone to Malout to address a press conference, which was strongly oppos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021