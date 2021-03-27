Left Menu

UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticized Saturday what he called "disgraceful attacks" on police officers after protests in Bristol, western England, against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in 10 arrests. In a tweet along with the video journalist Matthew Dresch said: "Police assaulted me at the Bristol protest even though I told them I was from the press.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:08 IST
UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticized Saturday what he called "disgraceful attacks" on police officers after protests in Bristol, western England, against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in 10 arrests. Local police said a demonstration involving more than 1,000 people on Friday afternoon had been largely peaceful, but a minority had shown hostility to police later in the evening.

"Last night saw disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol. Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles, and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property," Johnson said in a tweet. "The police and the city have my full support."

Police in riot gear beat back crowds of protesters with shields and batons, Reuters pictures and TV showed. Bristol has been a center of protests against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers. Last Sunday two police officers were seriously injured and at least two police vehicles set on fire in the city after a previously peaceful protest also turned violent.

Large protests are not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the government's Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts bill would give police new powers to impose time and noise limits on street protests. That has angered activists and scrutiny of police tactics has increased since a heavy-handed police response to a London vigil for murder victim Sarah Everard.

Police faced further criticism after a journalist for the Daily Mirror newspaper on Friday filmed a policeman hitting him as he shouted: "what are you doing? I'm press". In a tweet along with the video journalist Matthew Dresch said: "Police assaulted me at the Bristol protest even though I told them I was from the press. I was respectfully observing what was happening and posed no threat to any of the officers".

Police said they were aware of the video and were making efforts to contact the journalist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attempts to refloat ship in Suez Canal to resume shortly - sources

Attempts to refloat a giant container vessel stranded in the Suez Canal are to resume at around 1430 local time 1230 GMT to try to take advantage of the high tide, three sources with knowledge of canal operations said on Saturday.If that at...

UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticized Saturday what he called disgraceful attacks on police officers after protests in Bristol, western England, against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in 10 arrests. Local p...

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

Lebanons largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement FPM, warned prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary blocs in talks over forming a cabinet.Hariri and A...

BJP MLA 'thrashed by farmers' in Punjab's Muktsar

A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his shirt torn off by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said.Abohar MLA Arun Narang had gone to Malout to address a press conference, which was strongly oppos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021