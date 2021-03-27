Left Menu

Time has come to bid goodbye to communists, UDF, LDF, Congress in Kerala: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda has said that that time has come for people in Kerala to say "goodbye" to communists, UDF, LDF and Congress, who have been "coming to power like musical chairs" in the state.

ANI | Thodupuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:44 IST
Time has come to bid goodbye to communists, UDF, LDF, Congress in Kerala: Nadda
BJP National President JP Nadda, during a public rally in Kerala on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP National President JP Nadda has said that that time has come for people in Kerala to say "goodbye" to communists, UDF, LDF and Congress, who have been "coming to power like musical chairs" in the state. Addressing a public rally in Thodupuzha today, Nadda said, "Our vote share has increased from 5 per cent to 16 per cent to 18 per cent-19 per cent, but the seat share hasn't. Time has come to say goodbye to communists, UDF, LDF, and Congress. They have been coming to power like musical chairs. Both (LDF &UDF) are ideologically bankrupt."

Talking about the initiative taken by the Narendra Modi government, the BJP president said," A blue revolution has been initiated (by the Centre) to improve the livelihoods of our fishermen from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu." "As far as Kerala is concerned, Prime Minister Modi ji has always taken care, be it the development of Kerala, be it for an emotional and human touch and be it for the all-round empowerment of Kerala," he added.

Nadda further said that whenever Prime Minister Modi goes to the Middle East, he makes it a point to visit the "hard-working" people of Kerala. Citing incidents of the rescue of Kerala nurses from foreign countries, the BJP chief said, whenever it has come to the question of taking care of the people of Kerala PM Modi has given support to the people of the state.

"Kerala's 40 nurses in ISIS-controlled Iraq were brought back safely, 46 nurses from Libya were also brought back. When it comes to taking care of Kerala people, not only inside State but in any party of India or the world, it's PM Modi who has given emotional support," Nadda said. The BJP chief earlier in the day was in Kannur to support CK Padmanabhan in Dharmadom where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from.

After participating in a roadshow he addressed people at the Chakkarakkal bus stand and hit out at both the ruling LDF government and the earlier UDF government. He said during the tenure of the UDF it was the solar scam and in the present LDF government's rule it is the gold scam. He pointed out that in both occasions, the office of the chief minister was involved and that central agencies are investigating both the corruption cases

Nadda also alleged that both the CPI(M) and the Congress are facing an ideological crisis due to the policies taken by them in Kerala and West Bengal. In Kerala, they fight with each other but in West Bengal, they are working together to oppose the BJP-led NDA, he said.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea warns US over Biden's condemnation over its missile launch

North Korea on Saturday warned US of its right to self-defence in response to President Joe Bidens recent condemnation of this weeks missile tests by Pyongyang. Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers Party, mad...

Haryana govt to take stringent measures in preventing road accidents

Making use of helmets and seat belts mandatory, keeping a check on speeding, controlling overloading of vehicles and repairing damaged roads will be the main priorities of the Haryana government this year to prevent road accidents in the st...

EU experts to decide nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.The European Commission is attempting to ...

EU experts to say nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The European Commission is attempting to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021