PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:55 IST
Sex Scandal:Looks like a conspiracy,a case of honey trap:JD(S)

The alleged sex scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was turning out be a case of ''honey trap'', JD(S) said on Saturday, as it urged police to conduct an impartial probe to ascertain the truth, without succembing to any political pressure.

The party, in a series of tweets, said the the sex scandal episode has put Karnataka to shame before the nation.

What initially looked like a sex scandal and sexual exploitation now seems like a conspiracy.

The name of D K Shivakumar (Congress leader) has figured, making it look like a case of honey-trap.

In all this, Karnataka is being put to shame before the nation,'' the regional party, headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said.

Noting the release of back to back audio and video clippings, the party said there seemed to be a big group involved in the entire episode.

Under the guise of providing justice to the victim, it was becoming clearer that someone is using her to play a game.

It would be a 'huge insult' to Karnataka and its police force if the case is allowed 'to just be by itself, making it an entertainment for the country,'' JD(S) said and called on police to bring out the truth without succumbing to any political pressure.

''The question whether this is sexual exploitation, a conspiracy or a honey-trap is troubling the citizens.

Without distinguishing between ruling and opposition parties, police should find the truth.

The state police is known for its sense of duty, and the time has come to prove it once again, it added.

