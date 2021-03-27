Left Menu

VP Naidu expresses concern over frequent disruptions in

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:58 IST
VP Naidu expresses concern over frequent disruptions in

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday expressed concern over frequent disruption in Legislatures and Parliament as also decline in standards of debates.

Observing that ''disruption means derailing debate and derailing democracy and the nation'', he cautioned that people will get disillusioned if the same trend continues.

Naidu, who was speaking at the centenary celebrations of former parliamentarian and educationist Nookala Narotham Reddy here,said recent incidents in certain state legislatures were disheartening.

He stressed that conduct in parliament and legislatures should be in pursuit of the 3 D's- Discuss, Debate and Decide.

The House should, at no point, become a platform for disruption.Obstructing the House only hurts the cause of public interest, he said.

Reflecting on the exemplary quality of debates in Parliament during Narotham Reddy's time, Naidu suggested that representatives' actions in the legislatures should reflect people's aspirations and sought a more constructive and meaningful use of time in legislatures.

The Vice President also expressed concern over the declining attendance of parliamentarians and legislators in respective Houses.

He stressed the need for them to be regular and contribute meaningfully in the discussion.

He appealed to the people to elect representatives who possess the 4Cs Calibre, Conduct, Capacity and Character.

Emphasizing the role of education in inculcating moral values, patriotism and probity in public life, Naidu said education should produce ''well-rounded holistic individuals.'' Pointing to India's demographic dividend, he said no other country has this kind of advantage and stressed the need to fully leverage it for the nation's progress.

In this context, he called for upskilling the younger generation in tune with the 21st century needs.

Naidu also suggested that in the spirit of New Education Policy, institutes should restructure themselves and bring in a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to education.

The policy also targets at reducing the burden of curriculum and attempts to bring about a comprehensive development in the young student, matching international standards, he observed.

Speaking about the importance of mother tongue, the Vice President underscored the need for connecting with ones constituents through his/her own mother tongue.

''People who elected us should know what we are talking about.That is why members should try to speak in their mother tongue as much as possible,'' an official release quoted him as saying.

He noted that with mother tongue as a priority, the Rajya Sabha has now given an opportunity to speak in 22 languages with adequate facilities having been provided for the purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea warns US over Biden's condemnation over its missile launch

North Korea on Saturday warned US of its right to self-defence in response to President Joe Bidens recent condemnation of this weeks missile tests by Pyongyang. Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers Party, mad...

Haryana govt to take stringent measures in preventing road accidents

Making use of helmets and seat belts mandatory, keeping a check on speeding, controlling overloading of vehicles and repairing damaged roads will be the main priorities of the Haryana government this year to prevent road accidents in the st...

EU experts to decide nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.The European Commission is attempting to ...

EU experts to say nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The European Commission is attempting to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021