Assam records 72.46 per cent voter turnout in first phase of Assembly polls

Polling for 47 seats in the first phase of Assembly elections ended with a voter turnout of 72.46 per cent recorded as of 6. 52 pm, according to the Election Commission.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Polling for 47 seats in the first phase of Assembly elections ended with a voter turnout of 72.46 per cent recorded as of 6. 52 pm, according to the Election Commission. Rupohihat constituency witnessed the highest voting percentage at 83 per cent while Sootea constituency saw the lowest voting percentage at 64 per cent, according to the latest trends.

Bokakhat district reported the highest voter turnout at 80 per cent while Nazira reported the lowest voter turnout at 64 per cent.Polling had begun at 7 am today. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote at JP Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. Assam, Congress Chief Ripun Bora cast his vote in the Gohpur district.

Over 81.09 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes at 1,1537 polling stations in this phase. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

